🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Kingston officer who stopped a couple for arguing while walking arrested a man after allegedly finding heroin packets and methamphetamine in a wallet.

Ryan Christopher Bush, 37, of Gashi Road, Exeter Township, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after his arraignment Thursday but remained jailed on an unrelated case from Plymouth.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer spotted a woman and Bush arguing while they were walking in the area of Wyoming Avenue and Gershom Place just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

As they argued, Bush knocked a beverage cup from the woman’s hands.

When the officer stopped the couple on Ford Avenue, Bush claimed they were arguing because he was gambling and spending money.

Neither Bush and the woman had identification.

Bush identified himself using another name that did not match his appearance, the complaint says.

As an officer patted down Bush, they found a pellet gun and a wallet in his pockets.

Police in the complaint say three suspected heroin packets and methamphetamine were inside the wallet.

Bush was identified after his fingerprints were electronically scanned, police said.

In an unrelated case, Bush is facing charges of robbery of a vehicle and theft in county court alleging he stole a Nissan Sentra from a bank’s parking lot on West Main Street, Plymouth, on Nov. 15, 2019.

A child was sleeping in the vehicle as the father was inside the bank, according to court records.

Bush stopped the vehicle and “squared up” with the father chasing the vehicle but ran off. Police captured Bush from a residence on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.