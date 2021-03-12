🔊 Listen to this

Northeastern Pennsylvania will receive an estimated $300 million in federal funds contained in the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright said as he released more details of the $1.9 trillion relief package signed Thursday by President Joe Biden.

In a press release Friday, Cartwright, D-Moosic, who supported the plan, said the funding will be directly available to counties and larger municipalities in his district.

“I pushed for this because it is desperately needed to pay for police departments, first responders, municipal waste collection, street and road repair, and the whole range of local government services we depend on. The pandemic created shortfalls in the revenue that normally pays for all these things,” Cartwright said in the release.

Estimated funding amounts in the Plan for counties are:

• Luzerne, $114.70 million.

• Lackawanna, $40.66 million.

• Monroe, $33.02 million.

• Pike, $10.82 million.

• Wayne, $9.96 million.

Additionally, the estimated funding for cities is:

• Scranton, $69.90 million.

• Wilkes-Barre, $38.80 million.

• Hazleton, $17.90 million.

The Secretary of the Treasury will issue guidance and regulations on allocations, eligible uses of funding and resolutions of matters or statutory ambiguity, the release said.

