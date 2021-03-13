🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A Plymouth man accused of bludgeoning his wife to death with a fireplace poker in a rage of jealousy earlier this year waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Daniel Barrett, 40, faces an open count of criminal homicide in Luzerne County Court after bypassing the proceeding before District Judge Donald Whittaker. Barrett remains jailed without bail.

Barrett allegedly surrendered when he showed up at the Plymouth Police station Jan. 11 admitting he killed his wife, Mary Susan Barrett, 43, inside their home at 103 Gaylord Ave. on Jan. 9.

Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Steven M. Greenwald represents Barrett.

Assistant District Attorney Angela R. Sperrazza is prosecuting.

According to the criminal complaint:

Barrett walked into the Plymouth police station telling an officer he killed his wife and her body was in the basement of their Gaylord Avenue home.

Police searched the house finding a blood trail from the living room near a fireplace, leading down a hallway and down basement stairs.

The body of Mary Barrett was found in the basement with a fireplace poker next to her, the complaint says.

During an interview with Police Chief Anthony Gorey and county Det. Robert Lehman, Barrett admitted he killed his wife during an argument on Jan. 9.

Barrett told investigators his wife told him she had been spending time with another man and in return, Barrett punched her in the face knocking her to the floor. Barrett claimed he “blacked out” and later realized he was standing over her body holding tongs over his head, the complaint says.

Barrett remained in the house for two days sleeping on a couch before surrendering.

Mary Barrett, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was employed as a secretary for Plymouth Borough. A vigil was held in her memory at Faith Baptist Church on Jan. 17.