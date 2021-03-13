🔊 Listen to this

For two consecutive weeks all of the 41 ZIP codes the Times Leader tracks reported fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19, according to state data.

Of the codes all or partially in Luzerne County, the Kingston code of 18704 had the most new cases from March 5 through Friday: 43. The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 had 34 while the Hazleton code of 18201 reported 28. All three codes have routinely been at or near the top of the list in new cases since the Times Leader began tracking the data each week.

Of the remaining codes, only two other had more than 20 cases. A majority of codes — 25 had fewer than 10 cases.