Vigil held in honor of hit-and-run victim

KINGSTON — A grieving community gathered on Sunday evening to pay tribute and say goodbye to a beloved son, brother and friend killed in a hit-and-run last week.

A small gathering of mourners held a vigil at Kirby Park to celebrate the life and mourn the death of 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly, a Huntington Township resident who was struck and killed by a truck while riding his bike March 5.

The vigil was organized by Bierly’s biological mother, Donna Lewis.

“He was such a special kid,” Lewis said. “If you were sick, he’d fluff your pillow. … If you needed a hug, he had one for you.”

A heavy, persistent wind blew through the pavilion where Lewis set up posters and candles with Gabriel’s picture on them, but even the elements couldn’t stop a number of Gabriel’s loved ones from coming to Kingston to pay their respects.

A banner filled with the signatures of Sunday’s attendees was displayed on one of the picnic tables, along with a small cross bearing Gabriel’s name.

Two songs were played at different points throughout the vigil, with two very different feels to them — one was “See You Again” by Carrie Underwood, and the other was Ray Parker Jr.’s theme song to “Ghostbusters,” which Lewis said was one of Gabriel’s favorite songs.

“He loved Ghostbusters,” she said. “Anything he would find in the house, he would use to try and catch ghosts.”

After a moment of silence, Lewis and other loved ones took turns sharing memories of Gabriel.

“He was such a smart boy, he loved school,” Lewis said. “He used to wake me up to get him ready to go.”

The themes were common as everyone shared their stories: Gabriel was a lovely child, a great sibling and he will be sorely missed.

The vigil was capped off with the releasing of a number of blue balloons into the sky, along with a Chinese lantern bearing Gabriel’s name and the inscription “In memory of those who have left us, may this light rise to the heavens to shine with you through all eternity.”

While the overall theme of the vigil was to remain positive and focus on happy memories, there was still one thing on everyone’s mind looking forward: justice for Gabriel.

So far, no arrest has been made in the hit-and-run incident, and state police have urged the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“He didn’t deserve any of this,” Lewis said. “He deserves justice.”