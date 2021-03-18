🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger’s President and CEO, Thursday said because vaccine appointments may be limited, the primary focus is on helping the most vulnerable, at-risk members of the community who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A.

“The infrastructure we have established to administer extraordinary amounts of vaccine each day, coupled with our new wait list, will help those most in need get a vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Ryu.

Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine program — one of the largest in the state to date — announced Thursday that it is now opening a waiting list for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s Phase 1A groups.

Phase 1A-eligible community members interested in joining the wait list can do so at geisinger.org/COVIDVax, on myGeisinger, or by calling 570-284-3657. As appointments become available, Geisinger will contact those on the wait list to schedule an appointment.

In the coming days, Geisinger will eclipse 200,000 vaccine doses administered, many of which have gone to the highest risk individuals within the state’s Phase 1A groups.

About 75% of the doses administered to community members at Geisinger’s four community vaccine centers have gone to those 60 and older.

An additional almost 1,000 doses have been provided to participants in the Geisinger at Home and LIFE Geisinger programs for seniors most at-risk for severe complications or hospitalization should they contract COVID-19.

In recent weeks, Geisinger is administering about 3,000 doses per day, on par with many mass vaccination events across the Commonwealth.

Geisinger said anyone who schedules an appointment is urged to keep it.

Geisinger said if a person is able to receive the first dose vaccine elsewhere in the community, they are encouraged to do so, but it’s important to cancel any previous appointments to help ensure no vaccines are wasted.

For the latest information on the COVID vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

Geisinger also said despite vaccinations continuing and guidance on preventive measures being loosened for those who are vaccinated, it still remains critical for everyone — vaccinated or not — to keep wearing a mask, physical distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene to stop the virus’ spread.

Pennsylvania update

As of Wednesday, March 17, more than 3.8 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.3 million people fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 80,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20:

• 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 3,840,896 doses total through March 16:

• First/single doses, 95 percent (2,559,813 administered of 2,705,155 allocated)

• Second doses, 64 percent (1,281,068 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.