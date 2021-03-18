🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and three new deaths. The death count is at 754.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,922 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,730 cases and 430 deaths; Monroe County has 10,546 cases and 281 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 3,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 976,847.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.