WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are looking for help identifying an individual they say stole a woman’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Wegmans.

The theft occurred right around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim told police that her wallet had her ID card along with debit, credit and gift cards, along with $80 in cash.

The approximate value of the theft was $210.

Police say that an unknown male then tried to use the woman’s credit card on a purchase at Target, amounting to $1,300, but the transaction was denied.

Police shared photos of the man, which are included with this story.

Those who think they recognize the man are asked to either contact Detective Lee Ann Reh at 570-208-4635, ext. 250, or to send a private message to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.