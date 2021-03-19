🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Development of a summer remediation program for K-8 students who may have “had a learning loss” due to the COVID-19 pandemic are underway, Crestwood School District Superintendent Robert Mehalick announced at Thursday’s board meeting, with plans to develop a similar program for grades 9-12.

“We’re still putting together the logistics,” Mehalick said, “We will announce in April all the information you will need.”

Solicitor Jack Dean announced the district has professional staff arbitration this week, “and I’ll be updating the board and the public when we get the award, which won’t be for several months.”

The voting session was short, with most of the items routine. The board approved Laura Kuhel and Alexzandria Yadsko as substitute teachers, and Deanna Burrows and James Evans as part-time custodians an an hourly rate of $16.82.

Spring sports coaches appointed included Liam Martinchek for assistant varsity and junior varsity boys volleyball at $3,485; Jay Popson, Rod DeLarosa and Ryan Magin as assistant varsity boys LaCrosse at $1,965 each; Mark Foley as assistant varsity and junior varsity baseball at $2,584, John Konopki and Joseph Dorbad as assistant varsity baseball at $1,292 each; Del McDermott as assistant varsity and head junior high baseball at $2,584; Eric Rinehimer and Don Flynn as assistant junior high baseball at $2,584 each; Mike Harth as assistant junior high girls track at $2,958; Mike Cekolosky and Kailey Orzechowski as assistant junior high girls track at $1,965 and $983 respectively; and Matthew Nelson and Ellie Bennett as assistant junior high boys track at $2,984 each.

Board President Barry Boone began the meeting by thanking Mehalick, Dean and Athletic Director Dean Ambosie for an “anxious 48 hours” leading up to the forfeit by Abington Heights to Crestwood in the District 2 Class 5A basketball championships. He was referring to frequent conversations as the game approached regarding Abington Heights team members having been exposed to a player from North Pocono who tested positive for COVID-19. The question of whether Abington had to quarantine and thus forfeit the game was debated at length among the schools, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the state Department of Health before the state deemed a quarantine necessary, giving the title to Crestwood without the final game.