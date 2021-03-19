🔊 Listen to this

HUNTINGTON TWP. — A 36-year-old woman reported she never received two goats she purchased from a buyer she believed to be from Ohio, state police at Shickshinny said.

State police said the woman was scammed by what she believed was an animal shelter from Ohio that sells goats via Facebook.

She told state police she went a PayPal transaction for $650 on March 13 and a second pay pal transaction fro $750 on March 14, totaling $1,400. She was advised the goats would be shipped from Ohio to her residence.

State police said several different phone numbers were used during communications with the woman, and that she described the callers as difficult to understand, believing they were from another country.