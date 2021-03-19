New Times Leader lifestyles magazine included in today’s paper

🔊 Listen to this

Times Leader Media Group is pleased and proud to debut NEPA Seasons, a glossy lifestyles magazine that will appear quarterly in the Times Leader.

Each edition will have a theme, and our March premiere issue, which will be included in today’s newspaper, focuses on home and garden topics.

Highlights include real estate and home improvement trends, the rewards and challenges of home ownership at a young age, how people have updated their surroundings due to being home during the pandemic, seasonal recipes and crafts.

“My hope is that by the end of reading this edition, you’ll feel motivated — whether to redo a spot in your home, cook a new recipe, declutter your space, take a jaunt outdoors or go for a hike,” said Major Accounts Executive/Digital Strategist Mike McGinley, who is project manager for the new publication. “This publication is chock filled with all that and more.”

NEPA Seasons offers a wealth of engaging content for readers, but it also will serve as a new platform for advertisers to reach audiences throughout the Wyoming Valley and beyond.

“We know that there are so many people in our region who are eager to start getting back to normal once the pandemic subsides,” said Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether that means travel and leisure, home improvement, or preparing to host gatherings of family and friends, the pent-up demand for products and entertainment are substantial.”

“With a focus on Luzerne and surrounding counties, NEPA Seasons will give businesses an opportunity to showcase their brands in a high-quality lifestyle publication covering a broad area as the economic rebound begins to gather momentum,” Miscavage added. “This is a product that we believe will generate strong results for advertisers.”

It also will be a strong addition to the Times Leader family of products, from our flagship newspaper to community papers, special sections and awards publications. Participation in the new magazine by employees across the company is another aspect that stands out.

The debut edition of NEPA Seasons includes features from familiar names in the Times Leader newsroom, as well as from other members of our team who normally work behind the scenes to make every publication a success.

“A great deal of planning and preparation went into the launch of NEPA Seasons,” said Times Leader Media Group Publisher Mike Murray. “We truly wanted to make this a publication that would appeal to readers and advertisers, focusing on ways for people to brighten up their everyday lives as we all prepare for better times to come.”

“This is a product we are proud to present to the community, and I am proud of the work our team put into making it a reality,” Murray added.

McGinley agreed.

“This publication is the perfect relaxing magazine that readers will truly enjoy,” he said. “There’s so much content to devour, all of which is very relevant to the season. It’s exciting that we are able to offer a product of this caliber.”

For a sneak peek at the content, visit

http://nepaseasons.com/.