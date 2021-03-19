🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man who was arrested last summer after allegedly leading officers on a foot chase with a snake in hand has pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him.

Evan Michael Mendofik, 35, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough on one count each of flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and providing a false ID to law enforcement, all misdemeanor counts.

Mendofik was arrested last July after he was observed holding a snake outside Penn City Market on Powersport Road in Hazleton.

An officer asked why he was holding the snake, and Mendofik said he grabbed it because he didn’t want anyone to get bitten. He said he may have gotten bitten and wasn’t sure if it was venomous.

Mendofik said he was waiting for a ride from a friend, but could not identify who his friend was or where he was going. An officer asked him to drop the snake, and Mendofik refused and ran.

Mendofik was stunned with a Taser while trying to climb over a fence, still holding the snake.

Vough set Mendofik’s sentencing date for May 14. Records show he is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.