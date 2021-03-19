🔊 Listen to this

AVOCA — Borough police say they arrested Richard Russo, 51, of Scranton, who is wanted by authorities in New Jersey.

Officer Randy Schlatter conducted a traffic stop on a Mazda in the 600 block of Grove St. after observing several traffic violations just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A check on the Mazda’s registration revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in New Jersey, police said.

Police said the driver gave several false names until he was identified as Russo.

Russo was wanted by the Hudson County, N.J., Sheriff’s Department on an arrest warrant issued Feb. 3, 2020, charging him with burglary type offenses, police said.

Russo was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravetz in Pittston on charges of receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail on the charges filed by Avoca police.

Russo is also jailed on $10,000 bail on a fugitive from justice warrant. An extradition hearing is scheduled on March 24 before county Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.