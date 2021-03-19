🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A woman from Fairview Township was arraigned Thursday on charges she purchased seven firearms for two men.

Cabrina Jenkins, 28, of Fairview Park, bought three firearms for an old boyfriend in December and four firearms for another man in January from a firearms dealer on Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township, according to court records.

An investigation by the state Office of Attorney General commenced March 8 of Jenkins’ suspected straw purchases and illegal transfer of firearms to other people.

During an interview March 10, Jenkins admitted she purchased three firearms for a former boyfriend she named, “Jamel,” who lives in New York. Jenkins told agents she did not know much about Jamel other than his phone number, court records say.

Jenkins also admitted, court records say, she purchased four firearms for “Sherard Weathers,” claiming he lives in New York and only communicated with him via Facebook. Jenkins told agents she was aware Weathers could not purchase firearms due to criminal convictions, court records say.

Agents in court records say Jenkins admitted the two men gave her cash and advised her the type and caliber of firearms to purchase.

According to court records, Jenkins purchased:

Dec. 15, Taurus 9mm

Dec. 21, Taurus 9mm

Dec. 21, Taurus .380 caliber

Jan. 25, two SCCYs 9mm

Jan. 25, two Taurus’ 9mm

Agents allege Jenkins falsely answered questions on firearm purchasing forms advising her she was not permitted to acquire firearms on behalf of another person.

Jenkins was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on seven counts each of firearms ownership, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.