WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 755.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,972 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,788 cases and 429 deaths; Monroe County has 10,634 cases and 282 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 3,455 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 980,302.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.