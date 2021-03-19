🔊 Listen to this

Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update on what we’re working on for Saturday’s e-edition.

The confirmation class of St. Faustina Parish in Nanticoke will hold an emergency donation drive Sunday at church for 13-year-old girl and her family who lost everything in a fire at their home in Glen Lyon Thursday. Some of the kids in the class know Grace Miller from the GNA band and wanted to do something for the family. Jerry Lynott has that story.

State police at Hazleton arrested a man after he allegedly kidnapped an 18-month old girl and assaulted the toddler’s mother in New York Thursday. Ed Lewis reports.