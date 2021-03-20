Lawsuit regarding appointment of successor continues, however

🔊 Listen to this

If an agreement negotiated Friday is honored, Stefanie Salavantis will officially remain Luzerne County district attorney until she resigns next Thursday.

Council will withdraw its March 9 vote to remove her and accept Thursday’s departure date, as formally stated in a resignation letter Salavantis submitted Friday.

First Assistant DA Sam Sanguedolce will become acting district attorney on Thursday and continue in that role until the vacancy is permanently filled.

A decision on which entity fills the seat — county council or the county Court of Common Pleas — will be decided in court.

This joint memorandum of understanding was hammered out to avoid an injunction proceeding as part of a court action Salavantis, Sanguedolce and the county District Attorney’s Office filed against the county Friday morning in county court.

The plaintiffs will be free to seek injunctive relief and nullify the resignation Salavantis submitted Friday if council fails to vote Tuesday to accept the terms of the memorandum.

In her Friday letter, Salavantis said her resignation will take effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday as she “promised the people of Luzerne County” when she announced her plans to run for county judge.

“As I have previously, and repeatedly, stated, my resignation is due to a requirement of conscience as I pursue one of two open seats on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas,” Salavantis wrote. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Luzerne County as District Attorney.”

Salavantis thanked her entire staff and law enforcement throughout the county for “their tireless work that always put the safety and security of the citizens of Luzerne County above all else.”

Pending court case

Scranton area Attorney Lawrence J. Moran Sr. and his son, Attorney Luke Moran, filed the action against the county around 10:30 a.m.

It asked the court to declare council’s March 9 removal action is unconstitutional and unenforceable and state the county court — not county council as stated in the county’s home rule charter — is the proper entity to appoint a replacement.

A council majority had declared the seat vacant because Salavantis filed a nomination petition to run for county judge.

The home rule charter says the office “shall be declared vacant if the officeholder files a petition for nomination or election or becomes a candidate for any elective public office other than the one he/she holds at that time.”

Salavantis had said she was not legally required to vacate the seat under state law that she believes supersedes the home rule charter, but she promised to voluntarily step down March 25 after she was certain her name would appear on the May 18 primary election ballot.

Council’s choice to declare the seat vacant instead of waiting for her to resign forced her to resort to litigation she had tried to avoid with a voluntary resignation, she has said.

According to the filing:

Council has no legal authority to remove an elected district attorney.

Under the Pennsylvania Constitution, an elected district attorney must be removed by the governor for reasonable cause, after due notice and full hearing, “on the address of two-thirds of the Senate.”

The state’s county code also reaffirms this requirement.

While the county’s charter contains language involving council vacancy declarations, the charter also contains a provision stating its requirements are not to be followed if they are superseded by state law.

The filing also cites state law and case law that state the county Court of Common Pleas has the authority to fill a vacant district attorney seat.

County council’s vacancy declaration has “created a legal quandary which creates serious doubt as to the legitimacy of any official act taken in the name of the District Attorney of Luzerne County,” it said.

A quo warranto action was requested establishing Salavantis is the legal holder of the office until she resigns and to stop the county from taking any action that would deprive her of carrying out the duties and powers of the office, including barring her from access to buildings and technology and cutting off her compensation.

Shortly before 1 p.m., both sides filed the joint memorandum of understanding on how to proceed while the matter is adjudicated. Attorney Joseph M. Cosgrove signed the memorandum as the county’s legal counsel.

County judges recused themselves from the case and requested assignment of an out-of-county judge. That action was expected because the legal filing deals with the court’s legal authority to appoint a new DA, officials said.