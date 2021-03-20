🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) has announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Mario Kontomerkos will step down effective March 31, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ray Pineault will act as Interim CEO subject to necessary regulatory filings or approvals.

“During his tenure with the organization, first as Chief Financial Officer and more recently as CEO, Mario played a critical role in the growth and success of the organization,” said James Gessner, Jr., Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “We thank Mario for his many years of service to the Tribe and MGE, more recently navigating the company successfully through the ongoing global pandemic as well as a major refinancing earlier this year. We wish Mario all the best in his future endeavors and opportunities.”

Gessner added that, “While we conduct a search for a new CEO, we are thankful for Tribal member and MGE COO Ray Pineault, who will assist as Interim CEO. Ray has served his Tribe for over two decades in various roles and capacities, and we look forward to his continued guidance and experience as we search for a new corporate leader.”

Pineault has over 20 years of experience with MGE, most recently as Chief Operating Officer since July 2020. He also served as Regional President at MGE and President and General Manager of the brand’s flagship property, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

MGE also announced that Carol Anderson will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise to her new role helping to guide MGE through this “period of strategic development and growth.”

Anderson brings a wealth of financial and legal experience to the role where she will provide strategic leadership in global capital markets, financial planning and analysis, and the development and implementation of global integrated financial and accounting practices, systems, and programs.

Focusing on corporate finance and accounting, treasury operations and cash management, capital markets transactions, SEC reporting, controls, governance, and procurement, Anderson will work closely with leaders throughout the enterprise globally to create a strong foundation that supports organizational alignment, productivity, effectiveness, and efficiency.