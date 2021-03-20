🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 755.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 26,092 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,857 cases and 429 deaths; Monroe County has 10,688 cases and 282 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 4,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 984,515.

Vaccine distribution

Vaccine providers have administered 4,169,215 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, March 20.

— 1,474,080 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,309,454 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20:

— 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 4,043,398 doses total through March 18:

— First doses/Single doses, 100 percent (2,699,008 of 2,705,155)

— Second doses (as applicable*): 67 percent (1,344,373 of 1,994,405)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 317 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 –March 11. stood at 5.7%.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, there were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 120,893 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,047,016 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,057 cases among employees, for a total of 82,907 at 1,564 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,830 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 26,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.