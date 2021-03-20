🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey this week said more than 178,000 nursing home and long-term care facility residents and workers have died from COVID-19, accounting for 34 percent of all COVID-related deaths.

The senators said one year into the worst pandemic in a century, nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been ravaged by the deadly virus.

Sen. Casey, D-Scranton, and Sen. Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, have introduced a bipartisan bill to enhance accountability among the nation’s poorest performing nursing homes.

The senators said this national tragedy has reinforced the urgent need to improve care quality in a subset of nursing homes that persistently fall short.

Currently, Casey and Toomey said there are more than 500 facilities nationwide that have consistently failed to meet federal safety and care requirements. Of those facilities, only a maximum of 88 are chosen to participate in the Special Focus Facility (SFF) program, which provides additional oversight and inspections.

Drawing on the senators’ groundbreaking 2019 investigation, the Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2021 would expand the SFF program to ensure that all facilities nominated as candidates for the program can receive additional oversight and enforcement, as well as technical assistance and educational programming.

“Since the start of the pandemic, more than 178,000 residents and workers in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have died from the virus,” Casey said. “We have a moral obligation to learn from this profound tragedy and deliver commonsense solutions. We must also improve the quality of care in nursing homes—especially those that are consistently failing to meet health and safety standards required by the federal government. Residents in long-term care facilities deserve a safe place to live. I urge my colleagues to pass this bipartisan bill immediately.”

Toomey said, “Over half of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. Unfortunately, some of the largest outbreaks occurred in facilities with records of persistent failure to protect their residents. Even while vaccinating seniors helps us turn the corner on the pandemic, this bipartisan legislation remains as important as ever. Over the last month, AARP ranks Pennsylvania as having the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents in the country. The Senate should pass this bill without delay.”

Diane Menio, Executive Director of the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly (CARIE), said she and the organization are pleased to support the Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tragic for nursing home residents in Pennsylvania and throughout the country, shining a light on the longstanding need to improve care,” Menio said. “Sen. Casey’s and Sen. Toomey’s bipartisan bill provides a promising new focus to improve quality of care for all nursing home residents.”

The Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2021 would also increase educational resources for all under-performing facilities.

L&I urges increase to

minimum wage to $12

Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier this week called for an increase to Pennsylvania’s outdated minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2027.

This increase — the first since 2009 — will benefit working families and local economies and boost the incomes of more than 1.1 million Pennsylvania workers.

“Over the past decade, prices for food, housing, education, childcare, and other critical needs have increased significantly while the minimum wage earned by Pennsylvanians has remained stagnant,” Berrier said. “While every state surrounding us has recognized this loss of purchasing power and increased their minimum wage, we have continued to fall further behind. Now many Pennsylvanians are facing job loss and have no savings because they were working jobs that paid too little to allow them to set aside money for emergencies. We cannot let this crisis continue – we need to raise our minimum wage now and allow hardworking Pennsylvanians the dignity of providing for themselves.”

Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2027, boosting incomes for nearly 1.1 million workers and put $4.4 billion into the pockets of Pennsylvania workers in the first year. Raising the wage to $12 an hour will inject an additional $116.4 million into Pennsylvania’s economy; an increase to $15 will bolster Pennsylvania’s economy by $320.6 million in 2027.

Key findings from the Keystone Research Center show the workers who would benefit from a $15 minimum wage include:

• 76% age 20 or older (850,657 workers);

• 27% age 40 or older (299,715 workers);

• 13% age 55 or older (154,730 workers);

• 38% working full-time (426,966 workers); and

• 62% women (691,122 workers).

The commonwealth’s outdated minimum wage is $7.25, the lowest allowed by federal law.

State Capitol Building to re-open

to public on Monday, March 22

The Pennsylvania Capitol Building will reopen to the public with enhanced security protocols on Monday, March 22, the Department of General Services announced this week.

The public will be able to enter the building at the Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances. Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The entrances will have hand sanitizer stations and masks for visitors without them.

In response to events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, DGS is working in a bipartisan manner with the House and Senate to identify steps to strengthen security at the Capitol.

To enter the building, all visitors, lobbyists, and commonwealth employees who do not work in the Capitol or the connected buildings must pass through the metal detectors at the public entrances. Additionally, media not assigned to the Capitol Newsroom or those who do not have DGS-issued press badges must go through the metal detectors.

Pennsylvania Capitol Police will continue to maintain a high-visibility presence with increased patrols by officers and members of the Special Response Team (SRT).

No events will be scheduled inside the Capitol, and the DGS Special Events Office will provide an update when they can resume. Outdoor events on the front Capitol Steps, Soldiers Grove and other locations may occur and must follow mitigation orders.

The Capitol has been closed to the public since Dec. 10, 2020, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases at the time.

State releases land, water trail

network plan to ensure access

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the release of Pennsylvania’s new Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan extending through 2024. The plan’s vision is to develop a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

“We are proud that our trails can serve Pennsylvanians in their time of need during this pandemic,” Dunn said. “Our state has a long history of supporting trail development. This Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan 2020-2024 outlines goals and strategies to ensure motorized and non-motorized trails continue to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all Pennsylvanians for years to come.”

The plan is a blueprint including seven recommendations and 40 action steps for meeting the trail needs of all Pennsylvanians.

Specifically, the plan prioritizes the closing of Priority Trail Gaps, the completion of Major Greenways, emphasis on regional initiatives, the needs of specialized trail-user groups, and ensuring everyone feels welcome on trails in Pennsylvania. These actions are designed to eventually have Pennsylvanians living within 10 minutes of a trail.

Guided by the 20-member Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee, the Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan’s priorities, recommendations, and actions were well established before the challenges of COVID-19 and protests around racial injustice. However, the framework for state outdoors recreation addresses those and other pressing challenges of today.

In April 2019, DCNR began a more than a year-long public process of developing the plan in coordination with development of the state’s 2020-2024 Statewide Outdoor Recreation Plan. States are required to maintain a state trail plan to receive federal funding through the Recreation Trails Program.

The plan is the result of input from thousands of state residents, including local trail providers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the public at large. With more than 12,000 miles of trails, Pennsylvania is a national leader in trails and hiking opportunities.

Pennsylvanians took to trails and greenways in unprecedented numbers in 2020, according to an analysis of 67 non-motorized trail systems throughout the state commissioned by the Pennsylvania Environmental Council (PEC).