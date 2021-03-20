🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There is a Seinfeld episode where Kramer decides to install an old fashioned screen door on the front door to his apartment.

Jerry and George are puzzled by this, since the apartment is a few floors up and the door does not open to the outside fresh air.

Not discouraged by this, Kramer says, “This beauty’s got a little life in her yet.”

Jerry asks, “What do you need it for?”

Kramer’s response: “The cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA.”

He then let’s the door close and the old wooden door bangs a few times before finality resting shut, pleasing Kramer immensely.

Many of us had a screen door like that, but back then, we probably didn’t enjoy it as much as Kramer did in the middle of a high rise apartment building in Manhattan.

But if we could find one today, we probably would like to install one on our back door and savor the sound of it banging several times as it shuts.

Simpler times. Simple pleasures.

Yet iconic images and sounds.

We have a few iconic images in this area. The big cow along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township — her name is “Three-O-Ninah” — and the Wyoming Monument on Wyoming Avenue come to mind.

Another image that was often used as a benchmark to direct people through Wilkes-Barre was the space capsule that sat on the roof at Bielecki Scrap and Recycling Center on North Pennsylvania Avenue at Conyngham Avenue.

Sadly, the space capsule was lost this week in the tragic fire that ravaged the center that was Pete Bielecki’s life.

The loss of the space capsule is significant, but the loss of Bielecki’s business is far more tragic. Where he goes from here is unknown, but we all wish Pete well as he tries to reconstruct his business and his life.

In July 2018, Pete graciously agreed to talk to me about the space capsule. Like so many of us, I drove by the center often and always looked at the space capsule wondering where it came from and why did Pete decide to place it atop his business.

I finally got the answers to several questions as I stood and talked to Pete for nearly an hour on that July day.

Not that I ever thought this, but Pete quickly dispelled any theory that the space capsule landed on the roof. Pete told me he had the capsule placed there.

Pete said a farmer came by the center one day to drop some stuff off, and he told Pete he had this space capsule and wanted to get rid of it. Bielecki immediately responded, “I’ll take it.” The farmer then told Pete to come out and get it.

Of course it’s not a real space capsule, but it sure did look like the real deal. Bielecki even painted “USA #1” on the side.

“I just liked it,” Pete told me. “So I bought it. It’s different — it’s interesting. It’s really something.”

Bielecki told me he got the space capsule in 2002 and it adorned the roof of his recycling center ever since — except for the time when it was pushed onto North Pennsylvania Avenue and another time when it was stolen.

In 2005, the capsule was taken from the property. Bielecki said a woman from East End — less than 2 miles away — called him to tell him the space capsule landed in her neighbor’s yard.

“I went up there and there it was,” Bielecki said.

He called the police and then went to retrieve his prized possession. He said it took five guys and a dump truck to retrieve the 400-pound aluminum spacecraft that stood 7 feet high.

“She was placed back on the launch pad,” Pete said.

Bielecki smiled when he talked about the space capsule. He said many people commented about it all the time. He said he had to appear in court one day when somebody was before a Luzerne County judge for stealing something from the scrapyard.

“The judge asked me my name and I told him,” Bielecki said. “He asked if I owned the scrapyard and when I told him I did, he said he knew me. He said he knew exactly where my business was located because of the space capsule on the roof.”

Bielecki said he asked the judge if he wanted to buy it, but the judge declined.

So after adorning the center’s roof for nearly 20 years, the space capsule is now gone. Bielecki has owned and operated the business since 1985.

“I used to put Santa Claus in it with Christmas lights around it, but I stopped doing that,” he told me.

Back in 2018, Bielecki said he had some fun with his business — he said he once created a hidden museum of strange and historic rubbish, including three caskets, brass beds, funeral home candle holders, parking meters, runner sleds, spittoons and a moonshine still from an old house in Ashley.

“Yeah, somebody dropped off a toilet the other day,” he said. “You never know what people are going to bring here.”

We all will miss the space capsule. We hope that Pete can get his business back

A space capsule on the roof would be nice.

Pete Bielecki back in business would be way better.