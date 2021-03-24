🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Two men from Kingston busted by local authorities last month for peddling a large amount of fentanyl have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

John Williams, 40, and Lee Crawford, 59, were indicted Tuesday for conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County, Brandler stated in a news release.

The indictment alleges Williams and Crawford conspired to peddle fentanyl between July 2020 and February 2021.

Williams and Crawford were among four people arrested when police in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed search warrants at apartments on Dana Street, Wilkes-Barre and Pierce Street, Kingston, on Feb. 9.

At the time of their arrests in February, narcotic detectives said Crawford would obtain fentanyl in the Philadelphia area and transport the illegal drugs to Luzerne County to be distributed and sold.

Search warrants were served after narcotic detectives and drug agents made a number of purchases of fentanyl from Crawford and others, including Williams when he allegedly sold from a Pierce Street apartment.

An estimated 600 packets of fentanyl and more than $2,800 was seized.

Williams was indicted on a single count of distributing fentanyl and Crawford was indicted with nine counts of fentanyl distribution, according to the indictment.