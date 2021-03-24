🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police said they charged Thomas A. Howard, 50, with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public drunkenness when he was found on the campus of King’s College late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the college for a report of a man who had forced his way into a storage room just after 11:30 p.m. King’s security directed officers to an area on campus where a man, identified by police as Howard, was allegedly attempting to gain entry to a building through a window.

Police said Howard appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Howard was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.