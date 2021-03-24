🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 756.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 26,376 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 15,076 cases and 430 deaths; Monroe County has 10,904 cases and 283 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 4,667 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 999,617.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12–March 18 stood at 6.5%.

Vaccine distribution

Vaccine providers have administered 4,510,213 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, March 23.

— 1,592,188 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 3,026,180 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27:

— 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 5,235,140 doses allocated through March 27, we have administered 4,510,213 doses total through March 23:

— First/single doses, 101 percent (3,026,180 administered of 2,986,765 allocated)

— Second doses, 66 percent (1,484,008 administered of 2,248,375 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 341 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of Tuesday, there were 48 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,876 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 123,585 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,076,349 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,993 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,132 cases among employees, for a total of 83,125 at 1,568 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,889 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 26,197 of our total cases are among health care workers.