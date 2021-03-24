🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to ongoing concerns with COVID, Australian Pink Floyd have had to make the difficult decision to cancel their upcoming tour dates in North America previously rescheduled for Summer/Fall 2021, including their Sept. 12 show at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The band looks forward to returning to North America as soon as it’s safe for all live events to return. New dates for summer 2022 will be announced later in the year.

For Australian Pink Floyd fans that currently hold tickets for shows in North America in 2021, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

— Bill O’Boyle