HANOVER TWP. — Township police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that fled the scene after a crash on Route 29 near Exit 3 late Wednesday night.

Police described the truck as having dual rear wheels that should have damage to its front end. The make, model and color of the truck could not be obtained.

Police suspect the driver of the truck was racing another vehicle, a sedan, at the time of the crash. Police said the other vehicle, unknown make, model and color, also sped away.

Police said the driver of the dual wheel truck was last seen turning onto the Exit 3 off-ramp to Sans Souci Parkway. The crash occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 29.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the fleeing vehicles is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.