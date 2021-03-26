🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday dealt with a pared down agenda and spent most of the 80-minute meeting discussing dirty streets, recycling and parks.

Council voted on both ordinances before it, making permanent the three stops signs at the intersection of Maple and North Main streets and moving along the 2021 Community Development Block Grant budget of $1,522,259.

The budget, containing funding for firefighting gear, demolition, public services and emergency rehab for housing requires a second reading for approval.

“This is time sensitive,” Mayor George Brown told council prior to the vote, pointing after it’s approved at the April 15 meeting, it will be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of funds.

Two other resolutions dealing with a line painting and pavement markings contract and advertising for proposals for engineering services to upgrade Kirby Park with special needs playground equipment were pulled from the agenda.

East End concerns

During his comments, councilman Bill Barrett read a letter from a Hillard Street resident in the city’s East End about the dirty appearance of the city and the possibility of using some of the $38.8 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to clean it up.

“I know that as you ride through our streets you too realize they are neglected by the city. It seems that there isn’t a comprehensive plan to ensure that the streets are clean throughout the year,” Barrett read from the letter.

Barrett noted he has seen street sweepers in the neighborhoods and crews are working in the parks during the recent nice weather.

Brown responded the city hasn’t received any of the federal money yet, but it can’t be used to reduce taxes or for the pensions.

“We do not yet know what the restrictions are on that moneys,” Brown said.

Even without those funds, the city is already working to deal with litter and illegal dumping. It’s purchased four cameras, Brown said.

“We’ve actually installed them in a section of the city, four new cameras, and we’re going to purchase six more,” Brown said. The additional cameras will be placed in illegal dumping areas and other spots that were not identified.

The dual stream recycling program the city plans to introduce to save costs has a May 3 start date, Brown announced. In the meantime, an instructional program will be undertaken through an advertising campaign.

“We’ll make sure that everybody understands it before we start it, ” Brown said.

Park swings and more

Council Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride said the swings are up at Barney Farms park and not at others. She asked when they would be installed citywide.

Brown said it was brought up in a meeting last week. “We’re going to be starting to put them up. We should be finished by Memorial Day with everything up,” he said.

“I would really appreciate it if at least each area of the city was hit before Memorial Day, if possible, just so it kind of makes it a little easier for the kids,” McBride said.

“We’ll do it. We’ll do it for you,” Brown promised.

Councilman John Marconi joined with the other council members to congratulate City Clerk Jim Ryan on his upcoming retirement on April 2. Ryan was appointed the post by City Council in 2001. He will be replaced by Assistant City Clerk Cathy Payne.

Marconi asked for an update on the North Washington Street Bridge project. The bridge in the city’s North End has been closed for structural problems since 2013.

Butch Frati, Deputy City Administrator and Director of Operations, said he expected it to go out for bids in early 2022.

Train station call

Luzerne County Councilman Walter Griffith of Trucksville called into the online meeting to talk about the renovation of the former Central Railroad of New Jersey train station at the former Market Street Square property. At the city’s request, the state reprogrammed a $1 million grant for the renovation proposed by developer George Albert from another project he proposed for the former First National Bank building on Public Square.

Griffith said he supported the renovation but had concerns Albert presented a lease to the county before the project was even started. During its work session Tuesday night County Council discussed the lease for the Tourism Bureau.

“I want to be very clear that I have no problem with the county leasing that property when it’s finished. I do have a problem with the fact that we were told by Mr. Albert that if we don’t sign a lease, he may raze the building,” Griffith said.

Brooks joined with Griffith in supporting the train station renovation and noted the structure is in the National Register of Historic Places.

“It would take a lot of effort to, hoops to jump, to have it razed at all. So we would vigorously oppose that, ” Brooks stressed.