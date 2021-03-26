🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For the second time in a little more than a year police issued a citation to Darren Snyder for public drunkenness.

Snyder, 45, the elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the non-traffic citation before District Judge Thomas Malloy. Snyder was fined $100 fine and, with court costs included, paid a total of $263.75.

In an email Thursday Snyder said, “I apologize for my actions. I made a mistake. It’s been a difficult year for me personally. This is not the way I want to live my life and I am going to do everything I can to ensure that it does not happen again.”

The most recent citation came from an incident at 11:38 p.m. on March 19 in Crown Fried Chicken at 357 S. Main St. The citation filed by Officer Joseph T. Benson stated, “A person is guilty of a summary offense if he appears in any public place manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. The (defendant) was intoxicated in Crown Fried Chicken and observed with glossy eyes, slurred speech & staggered gait.”

In the space marked with an X for the defendant to sign, the officer printed “Intoxicated.”

Late last year Malloy dismissed a public drunkenness citation against Snyder who said he performed public service.

Wilkes-Barre Police said Snyder was allegedly under the influence on Feb. 9, 2020 in the area of West Union and North Main streets. Snyder was reportedly standing in the roadway trying to get a ride home.

On Feb. 11, Snyder pleaded not guilty. Malloy scheduled a summary trial for March 12. The trial was continued seven times before Malloy dismissed the citation on Dec. 9.