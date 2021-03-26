🔊 Listen to this

Developer George Albert said his investment group must lock in tenants for the historic downtown Wilkes-Barre train station before it renovates the structure.

Albert made the statement to Luzerne County Council this week as it considers a proposal for the county’s tourism and visitors’ bureau to occupy first-floor space in the station at the corner of Market Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

County Councilman Walter Griffith expressed support for the concept but questioned why the county is deciding on a lease now instead of waiting until renovation is nearing completion.

“There’s absolutely no way that we’re going to begin any work without knowing the destiny of the building because, quite frankly, if we don’t have tenants we prefer just to simply raze the building, but that wasn’t our intention when we bought the property,” Albert told council.

The county lease would commence when the bureau has possession of its space on or before Dec. 15. County officials would have the right to terminate the lease if construction is not completed by Dec. 15, the proposal says.

Albert acknowledged Wilkes-Barre has agreed to reprogram a $1 million state grant so the former Central Railroad of New Jersey brick station, built in 1868, can be preserved.

However, Albert said Griffith and others may be unaware his group, Market Square Properties Development LLC, must borrow money for the project before the grant funding can be applied.

The renovation will cost $1.4 million, or almost $350 per square foot, Albert said.

Tourism bureau eyed

Albert said he has been working with the county tourism bureau for almost four years developing the plans, including an architectural design incorporating the bureau in the space.

The tourism and visitors’ bureau has been identified as a likely tenant since county officials authorized federal community development funds for the county Redevelopment Authority to buy the station complex for $5.8 million from businessman Thom Greco in 2006.

Market Square purchased the 6.36-acre station complex from the authority for $1.2 million in 2016. The authority had no funds or resources to redevelop the site.

The initial five-year lease to house the county bureau in 2,100 square feet at the station is proposed at $15.43 per square foot, which amounts to $32,400 annually. The rent would increase to $16.50 per square foot if the county opts for two renewals at three years each.

The bureau spends approximately $30,000 on rent at its current smaller 1,300-square-foot site on Public Square. No county general operating budget funds are required for a lease because the bureau is self sufficient, relying primarily on hotel tax revenue, officials said.

Albert said the rent he is charging the county will not generate a profit, is “straight reimbursable on cost” and “very, very very reasonable” for the amount being spent on the property.

He is working with a commercial Realtor on leasing the upstairs space. The entire structure is “very condensed” and only about 4,000 square feet, Albert noted.

The developer offered to meet with council members to address any questions before they vote on the lease next month.

Griffith said he’s also concerned the bureau would be left hanging if it gets out of its current month-to-month lease and the station is not completed on schedule.

Albert said his group stands by its commitment and has a “superb track record” to finish projects on time and within budget.

”We’re excited to get it done too, but there’s nothing I can do with the building until I have a tenant or a lease signed,” Albert said.

CCVB support

County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Theodore Wampole said he supports the plan, initiated before he joined the bureau two years ago, because the new location has more parking, visibility, security and space to make it “truly a visitors center.” The new center would allow his office to promote local events and attractions and provide displays about local history in a building that is part of that history, he said.

Griffith asked if the center would be open beyond regular business hours to make it useful to visitors.

Wampole said hours eventually may be expanded by recruiting volunteers to welcome visitors — an approach used in some other areas.

Bob Borwick, chairman of the county Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, said the station has been blighted for many years and is a “focal point” in the county seat. The station’s location near Coal Street makes it accessible to travelers who may be enticed to stay in a local hotel an extra night so they can visit an area state park or event, he said.

“This is an area where Luzerne County really has to create excitement,” Borwick said.

Councilwoman Sheila Saidman said she is as excited as Borwick and Wampole about restoring the station and creating a more visible visitor center.

Council Vice Chairman Chris Perry agreed, saying the historic building is the “perfect location” for a visitor center. The structure is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We’re looking for the wow factor, and I think that’s the place that can get us there,” Perry said. “It would be wonderful for us. Hopefully we can get it going.”