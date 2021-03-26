🔊 Listen to this

Plymouth woman sentenced for assaulting officer

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Plymouth accused of assaulting an officer and damaging the interior of a cruiser was sentenced earlier this week in Luzerne County Court.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Cierra Phillips, 29, of East Main Street, to one-year probation on charges of simple assault, resisting arrest and institutional vandalism. Phillips was sentenced Tuesday.

According to court records, police responded to a criminal mischief complaint at an apartment on East Main Street on July 24.

Officers encountered Phillips who they believed was intoxicated.

Phillips refused officers’ commands to return to her apartment and hurled racial epithets at the officers. Phillips initiated a struggle assaulting an officer and kicked a cruiser’s door breaking the door handle, court records say.

Phillips pleaded guilty to the charges prior to being sentenced.

Police withdraw charges in revenge porn case

WILKES-BARRE — City police withdrew charges against Tyler Zachary Spangenburg, 20, who was accused of creating fake social media accounts and posting nude photos of an ex-girlfriend in an act of revenge.

Police filed the charges when a woman reported her ex-boyfriend she identified as Spangenburg created fake social media accounts using her personal information and sent explicit images of her to others without her consent, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman’s friends saved screen shots of the messages, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint wrote the woman reported Spangenburg threatened to show up at her house and threatened to kidnap her.

Police charged Spangenburg, of Shickshinny, in January 2000 with unlawful dissemination of intimate image, distribution of obscene materials and harassment.

Police withdrew the charges during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday.