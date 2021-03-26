🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police searching for a suspect charged with stabbing a man was found hiding in a closet under a pile of clothes at the Sherman Hills apartment complex.

Taquan Edgarfran Jones, 35, of Sherman Hills, hid in a closet and buried himself with clothes when officers knocked on an apartment door Thursday, according to court records.

Officers pulled Jones from the closet when he refused commands to exit, court records say.

Police went to the apartment with an arrest warrant charging Jones with stabbing another man inside an apartment on March 10.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers responded to Sherman Hills for an unresponsive male who collapsed inside his apartment building from stab wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Police learned during the investigation the victim was with a friend inside Building 316 and encountered a man he knew as “Whoopty” in a hallway.

Whoopty, whose identity remains unknown, confronted the victim about a missing firearm and punched the victim in the face. Whoopty had the victim follow him to his apartment in Building 315.

Whoopty offered the victim $40 to clean his apartment.

As the victim cleaned Whoopty’s, Jonesshowed up with a rifle, the complaint says.

Police allege Whoopty grabbed the rifle and told the victim how it discharges bullets that can penetrate bullet proof vests. Whoopty allegedly aimed the rifle at the victim and ordered the victim to take off his clothes.

Police said the victim stripped down to his underwear and was ordered to stand in a bathtub. Whoopty continued to aim the rifle at the victim threatening to kill him, the complaint says.

Whoopty left the apartment after he gave the rifle to Jones, known as “Geez,” who allowed the victim to dress.

As the victim attempted to escape, Jones chased him to the apartment door where police said the victim suffered stab wounds, the complaint says.

Jones called Whoopty who returned to the apartment and assaulted the victim by punching him and striking him in the head with the rifle, according to the complaint.

Whoopty told the victim to go home and warned him not to call police.

Jones was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. on two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, and one count each of unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. Malloy deemed Jones a threat to society and jailed him without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.