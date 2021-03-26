🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 758.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 26,614 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 15,224 cases and 433 deaths; Monroe County has 11,057 cases and 284 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 4,927 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,005,167.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12–March 18 stood at 6.5%.

Vaccine distribution

Vaccine providers have administered 4,728,527 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, March 25:

— 1,660,232 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,519,321 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 3,179,553 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27:

— 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 4,728,527 doses total through March 25:

— First/single doses: 3,179,553 administered

— Second doses: 1,548,974 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,717 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 358 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of Thursday, there were 36 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 125,272 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,095,101 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,176 cases among employees, for a total of 83,268 at 1,574 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,904 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 26,288 of our total cases are among health care workers.