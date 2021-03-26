🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A wind gust Friday morning knocked down an aged light pole on North Pennsylvania Avenue outside the Times Leader building in Wilkes-Barre. No one was injured and no vehicles were struck when the pole fell around 10:40 a.m. The street was temporarily blocked off. Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works employees disconnected the electrical power to the pole, pulled it to the side of the roadway and cut it up with a saw to be carted away in a dump truck.