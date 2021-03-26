🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A longtime pillar of the region’s nonprofit sector will be leaving his post this summer.

The Luzerne Foundation Board of Directors announced today that Charles M. Barber, president of one of the region’s largest grantmakers, will retire at the end of June, according to a release issued by the organization.

“When Charles was hired in 2000, The Luzerne Foundation had a $2 million in assets and 24 named endowments,” said Board Chair John Dowd. “Today, The Luzerne Foundation manages over 350 funds with a collective market value of over $50 million. Charles has done an excellent job, and filling his shoes will be difficult.”

An Executive Search Committee will commence a review of external applicants for the President/CEO position. COO Diane Dutko will assist with the transition.

Check back for updates and see Saturday’s e-edition for more on this story.