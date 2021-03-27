🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The man who formerly led Mohegan Sun Pocono has taken on a global role for its parent organization.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has announced that Bobby Soper has been appointed to the new role of International President of MGE.

In his role, Soper will represent MGE in Asia as he oversees, coordinates and directs all aspects of MGE’s efforts related to both MGE’s Inspire Korea Project in South Korea and MGE’s joint bid for an integrated resort license in Nagasaki, Japan with Oshidori International.

“Having served the Mohegan Tribe and MGE for many years, we are confident in Bobby’s experience and capabilities to guide our efforts on the ground in Asia,” said James Gessner, Jr., Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “Bobby’s leadership and presence representing MGE will serve as a catalyst and result in significant progress with both of these important international project commitments.”

Since 2017, Soper has held the position of President & CEO of Sun Gaming & Hospitality. Soper served as CEO of MGE from 2015 to 2017. He has held various leadership roles with Mohegan Sun, including Senior Vice President and President & CEO spanning 2001 to 2012.

Soper also formerly served as president and CEO of Downs Racing L.P. at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township.

Soper, who while at Mohegan Sun Pocono, lived in Dallas with his wife and children and he was intimately involved in the local community. He served as chairman of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s board and sat on several others including the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, Northeastern Pennsylvania Technology Institute, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, Misericordia University and Volunteers In Medicine.