WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 759.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 26,732 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 15,327 cases and 433 deaths; Monroe County has 11,155 cases and 285 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,132 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,012,299.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12–March 18 stood at 6.5%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.