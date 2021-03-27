Roads around Wanamie blocked off for hours

🔊 Listen to this

Emergency vehicles are seen responding to Saturday’s reported standoff on Vandermark Road in the Wanamie section of Newport Township.

NEWPORT TWP. — A reported standoff on Vandermark Road has left roads closed for hours in the Wanamie section of the township.

Pennsylvania State Police have brought heavy equipment into the area, but further details about the situation have not been released, and people are being kept well away from the scene.

Calls for the incident began before noon, and the situation seemed to be ongoing as 5 p.m. approached.

We will bring you more details as they become available.