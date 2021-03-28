🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Mike Carroll this week said every state surrounding Pennsylvania has raised their minimum wage above the federal wage.

And as nearly every employer now offers a wage greater than the Pennsylvania minimum wage, Carroll said it is positively time our state’s minimum wage is increased.

“While I expect there will be isolated examples of some adverse impacts, I believe the overall impact on our economy will be quite positive,” said Carroll, D-Avoca. “After witnessing the uninterrupted efforts of so many minimum wage workers during the pandemic, the time to act is now.”

The Pennsylvania and federal minimum wage are both set at $7.25.

Gov. Tom Wolf has offered a proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1, with annual increases of $0.50 until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry recently urged an increase to what the agency called “Pennsylvania’s archaic minimum wage,” to $12 per hour with a pathway to $15.

L&I acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said this increase – the first since 2009 – would benefit working families and local economies and boost the incomes of more than 1.1 million Pennsylvania workers.

“Over the past decade, prices for food, housing, education, childcare, and other critical needs have increased significantly while the minimum wage earned by Pennsylvanians has remained stagnant,” Berrier said. “While every state surrounding us has recognized this loss of purchasing power and increased their minimum wage, we have continued to fall further behind. Now many Pennsylvanians are facing job loss and have no savings because they were working jobs that paid too little to allow them to set aside money for emergencies.”

Local state legislators

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said he introduced a bill over a year ago that promoted a gradual increase over a five year period.

“I recommended that the cost of living per geographic region play a role in establishing a fair and just wage,” Pashinski said.

Pashinski said that $15 for some small businesses in certain parts of the country would be impossible, but $10 or $12 would benefit the worker, the local economy and allow the small business to continue managing a successful business.

”Cost of living should play a role in determining minimum pay increases,” Pashinski said. “The increases must be done gradually to allow all businesses — especially small business — to adjust and I’ll let the financial wizards determine what the practical increases should be.”

Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, said he supports an immediate increase in the minimum wage to $10 per hour, with stepped increases until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025.

“Those who rely on the minimum wage for their livelihood know first-hand that it’s nearly impossible to survive on such a small income,” Mullery said. “Pennsylvania has fallen well behind our surrounding states when it comes to the minimum wage.”

Mullery said opponents of an increase to the state’s minimum wage claim it will wreak havoc on small businesses.

“But that argument is simply not supported by the research,” Mullery said. “To the contrary, studies have found raising the minimum wage benefits small businesses, thus benefiting local economies.”

Mullery went on to say that employees earning a living wage are healthier — they take less sick days, are less likely to be tardy, and experience less disciplinary action.

“And, their employers suffer less employee turnover.” Mullery said.

Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, said she believes that increasing the minimum wage could have a positive impact.

“However, there are very few Pennsylvanians who are only making minimum wage,” Toohil said. “Many of these workers are students at starting level wages. Employers should be engaged in these discussions and allowed to have input regarding their current wages.”

Toohil said wages in Northeastern Pennsylvania have doubled and tripled in the last decade due to additional available jobs and competition between employers to attract workers. She said many advertised starting level wages are now at $16 to $21 an hour currently.

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said an incremental raise in the state’s minimum wage is worthy of discussion.

“Across my district and Northeastern Pennsylvania, we have seen many employers come in and offer starting positions at significantly above the minimum wage, because of their value for their employees,” Boback said. “While less than 2% of Pennsylvania’s employees earn minimum wage, a gradual increase for our workers should be discussed.”

“While now may not be the proper time to introduce these increases, during our economic recovery period from the COVID-19 pandemic, I think many of my colleagues are open for the conversation, after our businesses have recovered and employment has been restored,” Boback said.

Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said he supports “a responsible increase” in the minimum wage — one that reflects the interests of workers and small business owners recovering from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to strike a balance between ensuring workers are paid a living wage, and ensuring small business owners can remain in business,” Yudichak said.

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said as we are coming out of COVID, we need to recognize that small business are some of the hardest hit economically.

“As we consider minimum wage increases, we need to recognize this as we pursue legislation to strengthen families and our small businesses,” Kaufer said. “In doing so, minimum wage increases must be staggered and should be part of a larger package of legislation.”

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said a system is needed that differentiates between skilled and semi-skilled jobs and sets tiered wage rates.

“There must also be a balance between ensuring training wage jobs are available, in addition to well-paying, family sustaining jobs within our community,” Baker said. “When you look at the many struggling small businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic, we need to be sensitive to any mandates for an immediate jump in the minimum wage, that could place an increased burden on local employers.”

Economic development experts

Michelle Mikitish, Executive Vice President at the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, said raising the minimum wage presents a delicate challenge that if not implemented carefully could negatively impact our local economy.

“I expect we can all agree, that anyone who is working a full-time or a full-time equivalent job in a formal work environment, deserves to earn a living wage and shouldn’t have to work more than one job to support themselves or their family,” Mikitish said. “All large and mid-size businesses, as well as most small businesses, should be paying all of their employees a fair living wage and in truth many do.”

Mikitish said concerns around a mandated federal minimum wage include the reality that some organizations, when mandated to increase wages, will respond by cutting hours and jobs to maintain operating budgets, driving up already high unemployment levels.

Wico van Genderen, President/CEO at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said in the Chamber’s annual membership survey, the minimum wage question has been poised multiple times through the years, and each time the response has been clear.

“Our annual membership survey results have consistently indicated that the Pennsylvania minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009 and shares the lowest minimum wage in the nation with 20 other states, is in need of an increase and an overhaul,” Van Genderen said. “Less clear is how much it should be raised, whether it needs to be tiered and how it should be measured and indexed to the market dynamics of a region.”

“In our survey, a clear majority have said that it should go up, but that a $15 minimum wage for northeastern Pennsylvania even stepped out over time was too high,” Van Genderen said. “The minimum wage survey consensus for Wyoming Valley suggested an increase range of $8 to $12, with most responses grouped at $10.”

Van Genderen said for urban areas like New York or Philadelphia with a higher cost of living and competitive labor markets, a $15 minimum wage makes sense, and in many cases businesses are already there.

In northeastern Pennsylvania in which the cost of living, market dynamics and subsequent wages are much lower, he said an immediate increase from $7.25 to $12 as the governor has proposed, or to an increase to $15 even staggered over time, would be problematic for the area and could inversely impact businesses, jobs, retention and attraction.

“There is uniform agreement in our surveys that an increase in minimum wage is needed and most of our businesses in the area have already set their wages above the current $7.25 minimum,” Van Genderen said. “However, a $15 minimum wage increase should not be uniformly mandated across the nation or even across the state.”

Teri Ooms, executive director of the Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development at Wilkes University, said she thinks the minimum wage should be increased incrementally over time.

“We have to find a balance between businesses and people,” Ooms said. “We certainly do not want to hurt our business community, but we also don’t want to keep people living in poverty — unable to meet their basic needs and having to make decisions about food vs medicine.”

Ooms added that individuals who are in this situation need support services paid for by tax dollars and have very little to contribute back into the economy, so it makes sense to increase the minimum wage to reverse those effects.

Ooms said the Congressional Budget Office did project some job losses with minimum wage increases, but those losses were overshadowed by the overall increases to the economy as a result of having more people earning higher wages and paying taxes and spending more money on goods and services.

“An issue like this, however should not be approached in a silo,” Ooms said. “This is coupled with workforce development and having a system in place that is successful in attempts to match workers to job, to ensure that there are appropriate education and training programs in place to meet demand and help upskill and reskill workers.”

‘Stay out of free enterprise’

John Augustine, President/CEO at Penn’s Northeast, aid he has a simple solution to the minimum wage issue.

“The government should stay out of free enterprise and let free enterprise do its job — as it has in NEPA,” Augustine said. “There are plenty of other things they can and should be working on.”

Augustine made a list:

• First of all, the government is creating an unfunded mandate — which is almost never a good thing.

• Potential downsides include job losses and the hardest hit would be small businesses.

• Other possible issues are increases in the federal deficit and consumers seeing the costs of goods and services rising — making them unaffordable for low to moderate income individuals.

“Minimum wage is a starting wage — most often for people with low to moderate skills,”Augustine said. “It should not be the end solution to a career or higher wages.”

He said if the minimum wage is increased across the board, companies would at least look to a more productive, skilled employee than someone just starting out in the workforce.

He added that employers would also look to replace these jobs much faster with automation.

“Robots don’t call off work or get COVID,” Augustine said. “We are already seeing this trend moving throughout the country — no more; toll workers, retail/grocery cashiers, travel agents, and the list goes on and on and is growing every day.”

On a positive note, Augustine said we live in a region with close proximity to one-third of the U.S. population and half of Canada within one day’s drive. This is all thanks to an industry that people prefer to complain about instead of appreciating and embracing,

Because of the boom in e-commerce and distribution, we have more than doubled our minimum wage locally and without government intervention.

Recently, Augustine said a fast food restaurant was delayed weeks on their opening because they couldn’t find employees for more than $14.50/hr. while their competitor a block away hired everyone they needed within a few days at more than $15.25/hr.

“Minimum wage continues to rise through growth and healthy competition,” he said. “The way capitalism and free markets are designed and supposed to work.”