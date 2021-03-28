🔊 Listen to this

Robert Seeley took an interest in the impact of the federal minimum wage long before most people paid much attention.

“In grad school a long, long time ago, at the University of Maryland,” The associate professor of economics at Wilkes University recounted, “I’m a kid in my 20s, and my mentor is a young professor in his 30s, and he was obviously a smart guy. He taught me about labor economics, and I didn’t think he was that big a deal.”

Well, maybe not at that moment. But that mentor became a lead economist on President Jimmy Carter’s minimum wage study commission. Seeley’s opinion changed. “Maybe that guy with the long hair who wore hiking boots and shorts to class is actually a pretty big deal.”

So what does an economics veteran steeped in the minimum wage debate for four decades think about the plan to more than double?

“I think it’s a pretty bad idea.”

Low wage vs. low income

Before you slough this off as of as some ivory tower opinion detached from the real world, an explanation.

It’s not that nothing should be done to lift some 40 million American’s out of poverty. It’s that raising the minimum wage won’t do the job.

“The rationale that’s typically given is that we shouldn’t live in a country where someone can work full-time and live in poverty,” Seeley said. “I absolutely agree with that. It’s a moral judgment, but one I believe in. But I don’t believe this is a good way to achieve that.”

To understand his reasoning, you need to distinguish between two similar ideas: Low wages and low income.

“You can have a millionaire’s kid working a summer job for a low wage, but he’s not poor. And you can have people in poverty working for a decent wage, but not that many hours, so they are still poor.”

The reason the minimum wage initially reduced poverty, Seeley explained, was that “in the ’30s low income and low wage were pretty much the same people. About 85% of those on the minimum wage were low income. So you helped a lot of people by raising the minimum wage.”

“That is not true now,” he added. “When we raise the minimum wage, less than 20% of those who will have higher earnings are poor. About one-third come from households with incomes at least three times the federal poverty level.

“So this is not a very good anti-poverty device. It’s targeting low-wage people, but not low-income people.”

Seeley cited a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) study that determined raising the minimum wage to $15 would mean 27 million people get higher earnings. But only about 900,000 people would actually be elevated out of poverty.

“Why? Because more than half of the households that live in poverty have nobody working, not even one hour a year. Lack of employment is the primary cause of people being poor.”

Job losses predicted

At the same time, the CBO projects 1.4 million Americans would lose their jobs because of the increase. Big companies like Walmart can probably afford to work with an increased minimum wage. But smaller businesses have a simpler bottom line: They can only afford to hire people if that person increases profits more per hour than it costs to pay the wages.

Assume a new hire can increase profits by $10 an hour. If that person is paid the minimum wage of $7.25, it’s still a net gain of $2.75 an hour.

“Would you pay that to get the $10? Sure. But if I bring him on and have to pay him $15, no way.” This dynamic disproportionately hurts poor families and teenagers lacking a lot of job skills, he added.

Seeley dismisses the idea of raising the minimum by a smaller amount because it would have the same problems, only on a smaller scale. He also deems discussion about the minimum wage keeping pace with inflation moot because “it’s irrelevant” to the goal of reducing poverty.

EITC increase?

So what’s the solution? Seeley believes a generous increase of the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, for low-income households is a much more targeted and effective anti-poverty tool. The EITC uses the higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help the poorest people get a livable income, without the unwanted side effects of an increased minimum wage.

Why does everyone talk about the minimum wage while no one discusses the EITC?

“Politicians do things that are popular, and increasing the minimum wage is a very popular idea,” he said. “Everyone knows the minimum wage. Who knows the Earned Income Tax Credit? Most don’t see that as an alternative because they don’t even know what it is.”