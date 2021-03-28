A worker and labor leader discuss hardships caused by stagnant minimum wage

As a single mother with three young kids, Sabrina Brillon said an increase to a $15 minimum wage would mean the world to her.

“It’s not easy being able to control everything all at once with the little you get,” Brillon said.

Brillon, 36, who lives in Pittston, works for Xanitos, which provides housekeeping services at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. And while she said that she isn’t paid poorly, she said that once you take into account all the expenses that go along with children, like daycare — and not to mention rent — it leaves her feeling stretched a little thin.

The federal and Pennsylvania minimum are both set at $7.25 an hour. Brillon balked at the perception that the only people in this country who earn only minimum wage are young people working in their first jobs.

“There are many people that are working different variants of jobs that are making minimum wage,” she said.

It’s a statement echoed by Joe Padavan, who acts as president of both the United Steelworkers Union in Wilkes-Barre and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council.

“They have this fantasy that minimum wage is only for young kids,” Padavan said. “But it’s not true.”

Based on numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2020, in a report published this February entitled “Characterstics of minimum wage earners, 2020,” Padavan is correct.

The BLS numbers show that the largest single group of Americans who earn only the federal minimum wage is made up of people under 25 years old, who comprise 48% of minimum wage earners. However, that means that 52% of minimum wage earners are actually over 25.

There are also clear gender and racial disparities in the breakdown.

Nearly twice as many women only earn the minimum wage as compared with men, as roughly 2% of American women had wages at or below the minimum wage, compared to 1% of American men.

Additionally, 2% of Black Americans earn wages equal to or less than the minimum wage, compared to 1% of white, Asian or Latinx Americans.

Padavan said that, for those who only make the minimum wage, it simply isn’t enough.

“People can’t afford to live; $7.25 is ridiculous,” he said. “It’s shameful. Getting the minimum wage raised helps everybody.”

While Padavan accepts that suddenly doubling the wage from $7.25 hourly to a full $15 hourly will probably be a challenge for some businesses, he said that this is a problem of America’s own doing, as the minimum wage has not kept up with continuing inflation.

“We’ve waited so long to make this happen,” he said. “If we’d been raising it a little bit every year like we should be doing, we’d already be up to $15 and hour.

“It’s a self-created problem,” he went on.

Padavan even estimated that, at the rate of inflation, $15 hourly isn’t even high enough; he says it should probably be closer to $20 at this point.

But, again, he acknowledges the challenges. Padavan suggests that the most fair way to help American workers and make it easier for businesses would be to immediately raise the minimum wage to $11 hourly, and then attempt to get it to $15 as quickly as possible through annual increases.

And both Brillon and Padavan agree that, if the wage were to be raised, much of that money would go straight back into the economy.

“Every dime gets spent,” Padavan said. “It’s going to help every business-owner; if you have money, you spend it.”

“It’s beneficial to both,” Brillon said, referring to both workers and the companies. “The more everyone makes, the more everyone spends.”

As for what’s to be done next, Padavan’s response, given his roles, was perhaps a predictable one.

“The number one thing they should be doing is unionizing,” he said of minimum-wage earners. “Companies are going to do what they want. You can’t fight this one person at a time. You gotta be ready to battle.”

Brillon, meanwhile, hopes people in government who could raise the wage understand how much it would mean for workers.

“Put yourself back in the shoes of when you were younger, when your parents were struggling,” she said. “You didn’t get where you’re at by just walking into a place and getting a $20-something-an-hour job.”

Padavan is cautiously optimistic that some meaningful change could be made.

“I think with the Democratic party in power, we’ll see it a hell of a lot quicker than with the Republicans in power,” he said. “But if we don’t get it done in the next two years, forget it. It’s never gonna happen.”