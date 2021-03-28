🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to technical issues, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Sunday said there will be no COVID-19 data released.

Full COVID-19 data for the weekend will be updated on Monday, March 29, at noon.

“Please note that the COVID Alert PA app may be displaying case data with (Saturday’s) date in error,” the department said.

Department of Health Communications Director Barry Ciccocioppo said the figures that appeared on on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard were not accurate . He said there was a report that the system was not using current figures, but rather it was reporting figures from October.

The Department of Health report on Sunday shows 91 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death since Friday. The death count is at 759.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 26,705 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 15,316 cases and 433 deaths; Monroe County has 11,144 cases and 285 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 4,387 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,009,554.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12–March 18 stood at 6.5%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.