ASHLEY — A borough man is behind bars after he fired a shot at another motorist Saturday morning following a road rage incident on North Main Street, according to a release from Ashley Police.

Robert A. Cipollini, 46, faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felons not to possess a firearm, disorderly conduct and driving while suspended in connection with the incident.

Police say Cipollini claimed the other driver was tailgating him.

According to a statement released by Ashley Police:

Officers were dispatched to the area of North Main and Mary streets where they spoke with a man who said another man, later identified as Cipollini, fired a shot at his vehicle.

The man told police he had been driving behind Cipollini on North Main St. when Cipollini activated his hazard lights, stopped in the street and exited his vehicle.

The motorist pulled up alongside Cipollini expecting a verbal exchange, he told police, but Cipollini displayed a handgun. The man said he began driving away when Cipollini fired a single gunshot at his vehicle.

The vehicle Cipollini was driving was found parked on Mary Street. The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was obtained, police said.

Cipollini later showed up at the Ashley Police Department stating that he wished to discuss the incident.

He allegedly told police that the other motorist had been tailgating him and was driving recklessly. Cipollini stated that he stopped the vehicle in the area of his residence when the victim pulled up alongside him and made a hand gesture in the form of a gun. Cipollini admitted to firing a pellet gun at the victim as he drove away, police said.

Officers said they discovered a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene, while witnesses described seeing Cipollini fire a handgun at the victim’s vehicle as well as hearing a gunshot as the incident took place, according to police.

Cipollini was taken into custody at the police department. He was arraigned before District Judge Michael G. Dotzel, who denied bail, and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await further proceedings.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 7.