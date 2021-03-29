🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A man charged with holding his mother hostage and threatened to kill anyone who intervened has a long criminal history in Luzerne County.

Robert Richard Bond Jr., 31, was released on state parole Nov. 15 after serving five years in state prison on a theft case in Jackson Township, according to court records and the state Department of Corrections. Bond is on parole until Feb. 6, 2022.

Bond’s history dating to 2008 includes minor offenses of defiant trespass, drug paraphernalia and retail thefts with the most serious incidents involved separate cases of stalking, court records say.

While most of Bond’s history includes mostly misdemeanor offenses, he faces felony kidnapping charges after Saturday’s incident that began with a phone call by his mother.

Linda Bond called state police at Wilkes-Barre just after 11 a.m. saying she was worried about her son who threatened to harm himself in the past. Days earlier, Linda Bond called state police March 24 seeking to have her son involuntary committed for a mental health evaluation, according to the criminal complaint.

Bond got on the phone telling state police he had a firearm and would kill troopers if they arrived at his residence. Bond threatened several times to harm himself and wanted to see his girlfriend within the next 30 minutes before disconnecting the phone call, the complaint says.

Troopers responded to Bond’s residence at 1027 W. Main St., Plymouth Township.

Authorities closed the road to traffic.

Bond called state police saying he was upset troopers were at his residence and wanted them to leave. A neighbor in Plymouth Township told troopers Bond left earlier in his blue Jeep.

State police left Bond’s Plymouth Township residence and learned he was at his mother’s home on Vandermark Street in Newport Township, where a witness claimed he saw Bond aiming a firearm at his mother, the complaint says.

During the phone call when state police learned Bond was at his mother’s house, a gunshot was heard.

Local police set up a perimeter of the Vandermark Street home, prohibiting residents from returning to their houses.

State police activated their Special Emergency Response Team who took over negotiations around 1 p.m.

A child was found sitting in the Jeep and a second child was found in a neighbor’s vehicle.

Bond, during phone calls, demanded to see his children and threatened to kill anyone who entered the home, the complaint says.

Bond’s state parole agent told authorities at the scene that Bond has a history of domestic violence and drug abuse.

Bond continued to make threats, but state police negotiators were able to convince him to release his mother around 7:30 p.m. Bond surrendered peacefully about 45 minutes later.

A small-caliber firearm was found inside the residence.

Bond was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts of kidnapping, and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and driving without a license. Dotzel jailed Bond at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail deeming him a danger to society.

Here is a list of Bond’s criminal history in Luzerne County: