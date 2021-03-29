🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health report on Monday shows 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two new deaths. The death count is at 762.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 26,869 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 15,365 cases and 433 deaths; Monroe County has 11,244 cases and 286 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed as of Monday, there were 2,923 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 combined, for a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19–March 25, stood at 7.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, March 29, Pennsylvania ranks 12th among the 50 states for first doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 29.

— 1,751,396 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,572,144 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 3,323,540 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:

— 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 4,956,257 doses total through March 29:

— First/single doses: 3,323,540 administered

— Second doses: 1,632,714 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,856 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

As of Friday, March 26, there were 33 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, there were 15 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 28, there were 14 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 127,009 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,116,035 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,183 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,198 cases among employees, for a total of 83,381 at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,908 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 26,348 of our total cases are among health care workers.