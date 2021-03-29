🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a domestic disturbance at Sherman Hills arrested two people after allegedly finding a 6-year-old child inside an apartment filled with heroin and fentanyl Saturday.

Michael Anthony Arcay-Ocasio, 38, assaulted Kelly Collins, 35, when he blamed her for stealing his stash of dope inside his apartment, according to court records.

Police say they found heroin and fentanyl throughout the apartment including a pile of dirty dishes in a sink, pans covered with rotting food, moldy bread, piles of soiled clothes and a pungent odor of rotting food, court records say.

A child was inside the apartment when officers arrived. After the child was taken into protective custody, police said the child claimed he had not eaten in a while.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance just before 12 p.m. when a woman was heard during an open phone call to 911 saying, “Do not kill me, I gave it to you already.”

Officers located the apartment where Collins opened the front door. Collins claimed she was having an argument with a man inside the apartment.

Police in the complaints say Arcay-Ocasio was hesitant to come to the door.

As officers stood at the door, they observed the apartment to be in disarray and deplorable.

After several requests, Arcay-Ocasio exited the apartment.

Police said Arcay-Ocasio and Collins appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

When officers entered the apartment, they spotted in plain view rice on the floor throughout the apartment and heroin and fentanyl packets on a table next to a child’s face mask and lunch box.

Collins alleged she arrived at Arcay-Ocasio’s apartment earlier to purchase heroin and fentanyl.

While Collins was inside the apartment, she claimed Arcay-Ocasio accused her of stealing his dope and assaulted her with a hammer and punched her in the face, the complaints say.

Police served a search warrant at the apartment finding a digital scale, 76 packets of suspected heroin and fentanyl under a mattress, two packets on a table, a glass pipe commonly used to smoke illicit drugs, three plastic bags of an unknown white powder and rubber bands, according to the complaints.

Arcay-Ocasio was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and two counts of simple assault.

Collins was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township arraigned Arcay-Ocasio and Collins, jailing them at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail and $50,000 bail, respectively.