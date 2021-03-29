🔊 Listen to this

Bob Morgan has been hired as Luzerne County’s new election director, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Monday.

Morgan recently left a position as deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic. In that position, Morgan managed four Congressional District offices and oversaw numerous projects, Pedri said.

Before joining Cartwright’s staff, Morgan had an extensive career in the financial sector working for PNC Investments and Smith Barney.

He has a bachelor’s degree in government from King’s College.

Morgan will receive $64,500 per year in the new election director’s position, which became vacant in December when Shelby Watchilla resigned for private-sector employment.

As required under council’s administrative code, Pedri said he consulted with the county Election Board before hiring Morgan.

Morgan’s start date is April 5.

In his release, Pedri said he believes Morgan has the experience, training and attitude needed to succeed in the top management position.

”Bob Morgan’s initiative and problem-solving skills, along with his extensive administrative and customer service background, makes him an ideal candidate for this position,” Pedri said. “We are lucky to have him on our team.”

Veteran election bureau staffer Andrea Hill has been serving as interim director and did not apply for the permanent position, Pedri said.

“Ms. Hill stepped up for the good of the county and did an exemplary job,” Pedri said. “I’m pleased that she will return to her previous role to assist through this time of transition.”