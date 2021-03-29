Investigators say discussion over relationship turned violent

HARVEYS LAKE — An arrest warrant was issued on Monday for a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck in June of 2020 during a discussion about their relationship and her pregnancy.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted by authorities on two counts of aggravated assault after an incident that occurred at a Harveys Lake boathouse on June 15, 2020.

Magisterial District Judge Brian J. Tupper signed the warrant requested by detectives from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office as well as the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers from the Harveys Lake Police Department responded to a two-story boathouse located at 370 Lakeside Drive just after noon on June 15, 2020, for a reported stabbing incident.

Upon arriving at the scene, police encountered a male victim on the second-story deck of the boathouse holding a towel to the right side of his neck. The towel was observed to have a significant amount of blood on it, according to the complaint.

The responding officer also observed a female holding her hand and yelling that she “was going to lose her finger.”

The male subject, identified in the complaint as Samuel Parente, told officers that the female, identified as Sobejano, had stabbed him in the neck. The two had originally agreed to meet at the boathouse to discuss their relationship and Sobejano’s pregnancy, according to the complaint.

Sobejano allegedly told Parente about an EMS class she was taking, and told him that she wanted to check his pulse. She asked him to lie face down, at which point she straddled the man and stabbed him in the neck, according to Parente.

The paring knife had been brought out by Parente and placed on the table for Sobejano to use on a nectarine she had brought with her, according to Parente.

Parente managed to grab the knife away from Sobejano and threw it away, telling officers that the knife slid across the deck and into the lake.

The Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit was requested to process the scene.

Abortion argument?

Over the course of numerous interviews conducted by investigators with officers and EMS workers involved with the incident, it was reported that Sobejano told one of the emergency responders that she had been harassed by Parente because she had gotten pregnant and he wanted her to have an abortion, the complaint continues.

According to Sobejano, Parente charged at her with the knife, and she sustained a laceration trying to block him from stabbing her. In an ensuing scuffle, Sobejano said that she had “blacked out” but realized that she had stabbed Parente.

Multiple responders interviewed during the course of the investigation relayed to detectives that it seemed like Sobejano was trying to instigate Parente even after the incident, the complaint states.

No DNA from suspect

Parente told investigators that he initially wanted to meet in a public place to discuss the pregnancy, but Sobejano insisted that they meet at his boathouse.

Blood samples collected at the scene confirmed that the Parente’s DNA was found on the floor, consistent with what he told investigators.

Sobejano’s DNA wasn’t found at the scene at all, despite telling investigators that she had sustained a laceration to her hand in self-defense while she was trying to protect herself, the complaint states.