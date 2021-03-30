🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Hanover Township was sentenced Monday to federal prison on drug trafficking offenses.

U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Caleb Guerrier, 39, of Marcy Court, to 63 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possessing crack cocaine with intention to sell.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the charges stem from an incident in March 2014, when authorities seized a cache of weapons including five semi-automatic pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, multiple boxes of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and nearly $200.

Guerrier is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning, possessing and carrying firearms and ammunition.

In a separate incident, authorities searched a storage unit Guerrier rented in Wilkes-Barre Township finding crack cocaine, ammunition and $5,000 in June 2016.

Guerrier pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

The investigation was conducted by Hanover Township police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.