WILKES-BARRE — An intoxicated man disrupting customers inside a downtown tavern urinated on a holding cell floor, according to court records.

Isaiah Alexander Santiago, 22, of Easton, gave a false name and struggled with Wilkes-Barre police officers when he was found intoxicated outside Franklin’s Bar on Public Square at about 8:38 p.m. Friday, according to court records.

Santiago was removed from the tavern due to him being intoxicated and walking up to tables pestering patrons, court records say.

Santiago was not wearing a mask inside the tavern, police said.

Police in court records say Santiago gave a false name to identify himself.

Officers found his identification card in a wallet.

Santiago spat at officers striking one in the face and another in the head, court records say.

After Santiago was placed in a holding cell, he removed his pants and allegedly urinated on the floor.

Santiago was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on three counts of resisting arrest, and one count each of institutional vandalism, false identification to law enforcement, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.