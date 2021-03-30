🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a woman after following blood spatter in a hallway to her apartment where they found a man suffering slash wounds to his body Saturday.

Nadirrah Musal Matthews, 34, was charged after the victim told police she slashed him with a serrated kitchen knife, which was covered with blood hidden in a bathroom vanity, according to court records.

Police further found 28 bags of heroin and fentanyl, 22 empty packets used to store heroin and fentanyl and suspected crack cocaine inside Matthews’ six-floor apartment on West Ross Street, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the sixth floor of the apartment building on reports a man in a hallway was covered in blood.

Officers followed a blood trail to an apartment door that also had blood spatter.

Matthews opened the door as officers noticed blood on her hand. Matthews told officers everything was fine and no one was injured.

As officers spoke with Matthews, the victim inside her apartment requested help.

Police said the victim had multiple slash wounds to his arms and legs. He also had a bite mark on his chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Matthews overhead a radio transmission about a firearm being inside the apartment. Upon hearing the radio broadcast, she told officers a firearm was in a nightstand where it was found, the complaint says.

Matthews was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.